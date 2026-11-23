Islamabad, Nov 23 (IANS) People in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been struggling to cook basic meals due to Sui gas load-shedding and high prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), local media reported on Monday.

Residents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been hardships due to rising inflation and the price of LPG that increased to above Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 600 per kilogram. The gas shortage has intensified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

Long queues of vehicles wait outside CNG stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, people have been facing problems as domestic gas supply remains largely unavailable.

As the gas supply remained unavailable, residents started using LPG cylinders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the price of the LPG rising from PKR 380 per kilogram to PKR 600 per kilogram. The price of LPG has climbed to PKR 620 per kilogram in rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The Express Tribune reported.

Rickshaw drivers, who are unable to find CNG, have switched to LPG, further increasing its demand and raising its price. People have urged the government to ensure regular gas supply to bring LPG prices under control so that families can cook their daily food. They have also called for taking strict action against LPG dealers who continue to sell fuel at increased price.

Earlier in October, residents in Pakistan's twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have been compelled to use alternative fuels for cooking due to the high prices of LPG and the availability of natural gas for only six hours, local media reported.

The majority of people had started using wood and coal for cooking as the prices of LPG cylinders rose to PKR 600 per kilogram against PKR 279 per kg fixed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). However, the district administration and OGRA have not been able to ensure that people get LPG at the fixed prices, Pakistan-based another daily Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, domestic and commercial consumers have not been receiving LPG cylinders from Sui Natural Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) during the past two months, and private companies are selling the cylinder at increased prices to earn more benefit.

The price of an 11 kg gas cylinder has increased to PKR 6,500, while commercial cylinders are being sold at over PKR 25,000.

Many families had no means to cook due to the prolonged and unannounced suspension of the piped natural gas supply, along with the increase in the price of LPG.

"I have bought LPG cylinders as Sui gas is available only from 7 am to 9 am, 12 noon to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm,” Dawn quoted Mohammad Sajjad, a resident, as saying.

He said that the low pressure of natural gas has affected the daily routine of people, and SNGPL has not been able to resolve the issue.

Another resident said that they have been facing a shortage of gas since the start of the cold weather, and they have been forced to buy an LPG cylinder as they receive gas for just six hours.

--IANS

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