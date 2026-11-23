Lucknow, Nov 23 (IANS) Shakti Singh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) National Executive Committee and West Bengal state in-charge, has outlined a development roadmap for Mau and the wider Purvanchal region, calling for a shift in the area’s identity from its past association with crime and mafia influence to one centred on investment, employment and entrepreneurship.

Addressing a high-level ‘Youth Dialogue’ seminar organised by ‘Friends of Yogi’ at the 1090 crossing in Lucknow on Sunday, Singh said the improvement in law and order under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had opened up new opportunities for the region. Former Director General of Police (DGP) and senior legal experts were also present at the event.

Referring to the situation before 2017, Shakti Singh said mafia networks had wielded considerable influence in Mau and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, enjoying political protection. He said ordinary citizens, traders and local people faced an atmosphere of fear, extortion and intimidation, which had also hampered economic and industrial growth then.

Defending the government’s action against illegal properties, Singh said the bulldozer drive should not be viewed merely as the demolition of unauthorised structures.

“The bulldozer has not only demolished illegal constructions but also broken the economic backbone of the mafia syndicates in Mau and across Purvanchal,” he said.

Singh said the region now needed to translate improvements in security into tangible economic progress, investment and employment opportunities. He identified the traditional weaving and textile industries of Mau as key areas with significant growth potential.

Presenting his vision for the district, he called for developing Mau into a modern textile hub, connecting local weavers with global markets and attracting fresh industrial investment. He also stressed the need for better education, sports facilities, employment opportunities and a startup ecosystem for young people.

“Three decades during which Mau was associated with the influence and fear of mafia networks; today, a new aspiration for change is visible there. Mau’s identity should not be defined by any mafia or incidents of crime, but by its hardworking weavers, traders, youth and their talent. The Purvanchal Expressway has opened new avenues of development for Mau. Our resolve should now be to develop Mau as a modern textile hub, take the skills of its weavers to the global market and create opportunities for education, sports, startups and dignified employment for local youth. The people of Mau want to move forward with development, security and self-respect,” Singh said.

He added that the district could achieve new heights by leveraging its geographical location, traditional industries, skilled artisans and young population.

Singh, a former president of the Delhi University Students’ Union, reiterated his commitment to making the region a centre of investment, employment and social dignity.

--IANS

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