Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) India's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final were dealt a further blow when New Zealand denied them a win in the first Test of the two-match series here at Basin Reserve on Monday.

India had ramped up to a record 720/9d in reply to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368. They fancied their chances of bowling the Kiwis out in little over four sessions, but Daryl Mitchell and first-innings centurion Glenn Phillips dropped the anchor to deny the Shubman Gill-led team.

The result meant that India had to settle for a draw, with the Wellington surface not offering much to the bowlers as the Kiwis went back 239/5 to end the match on Day 5.

India's PCT took another hit after the draw, with their point percentage dropping from 51.52% to 50%. They have played 12 matches in this cycle, with five wins, four losses, and three draws. India stay in fourth place.

New Zealand also suffered in the WTC points table following the draw. They were placed in second place before the Wellington Test with a PCT of 72.22%; however, they are now in third place with a PCT of 66.67 after seven matches (four wins, one loss, and two draws).

India still have six more matches left in the ongoing cycle. These include the upcoming second Test against New Zealand and five at home against Australia early next year.

The two-time finalists are not out of contention for the WTC final yet, but their path to the title clash next June has become further complicated.

They would want to win the remaining six Test matches, which would take their PCT to 66.67. This would not guarantee a place in the final, but it would keep them in contention.

--IANS

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