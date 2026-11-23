New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Auto retail sales in India rose to an all-time high during the 42-day festive period of 2026 because of robust demand for two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday.

Total vehicle retail sales increased 2.21 per cent year-on-year to 55,25,490 units, surpassing last year's record festive season performance.

Compared with the 2024 festive period, sales were up 23.95 per cent, highlighting sustained demand following the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms.

"The 42-day festive season of 2026 will be remembered as the year Indian auto retail set a record on top of a record," FADA President Sai Giridhar said.

In addition, two-wheeler sales -- which account for the largest share of the market -- rose 3.67 per cent to 43.13 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales increased 7.13 per cent to 1.56 lakh units.

Three-wheeler retail sales grew 5.32 per cent, tractor sales rose 2.24 per cent and construction equipment registrations surged 26.06 per cent.

However, passenger vehicle sales declined 7.16 per cent year-on-year to 7.49 lakh units.

Despite the decline, passenger vehicle sales remained 16.43 per cent higher than festive 2024 levels.

FADA said the festive season began on a subdued note during Navratri but demand accelerated during Dhanteras and Diwali, helping the market recover and finish in positive territory.

A key highlight of the season was the sharp rise in electric vehicle adoption. EV retail sales jumped 52.62 per cent to a record 5,09,667 units, crossing the five-lakh mark for the first time during a festive period.

Electric two-wheeler sales grew 61.1 per cent, electric passenger vehicle sales rose 72.9 per cent, while electric commercial vehicle sales more than doubled, increasing 154.6 per cent.

According to FADA, nearly one in every ten vehicles sold during the festive season was electric, reflecting growing consumer acceptance driven by lower running costs, improving vehicle range and a wider choice of models.

Looking ahead, the dealers' body said the strong festive performance has positioned the industry to achieve another milestone with India's annual vehicle retail sales approaching the three-crore-unit mark for the first time.

--IANS

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