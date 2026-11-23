Paris, Nov 23 (IANS) Over 247 homes and businesses of leaders, activists and supporters of the Awami League were targeted in a wave of attacks, vandalism, looting and arson in Bangladesh allegedly carried out by leaders and workers of the ruling BNP party, a leading international human rights organisation said, citing media reports.

Condemning the violence, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the incidents were documented across 33 localities in 22 districts between November 18 and 21, 2026.

Expressing grave concern over Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s remarks during his address at the conclusion of the parliamentary session on November 18, JMBF said his characterisation of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations as “terrorist groups”, coupled with his call to the public to “break their fangs”, was deeply alarming.

JMBF said that its findings showed that attacks on homes and businesses linked to the Awami League intensified following the Prime Minister’s address.

The rights body called on the Prime Minister to publicly condemn the attacks, reject reprisals and direct law enforcement to protect people facing threats because of their actual or perceived political affiliation.

JMBF also condemned the continuing ban on the Awami League’s activities, imposed by an “unconstitutional executive order” last year, and called for the immediate withdrawal of that order.

The rights body noted that the ban clearly violates the rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly and political participation enshrined in the Constitution of Bangladesh, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Bangladesh is a party.

Highlighting the escalating violence across Bangladesh, JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam said, “A mother in Patuakhali fled with her 18-month-old child. In Kalia, families were left without shelter and students without books. No one should fear losing their home or livelihood because of their political affiliation.”

“The government must protect those at risk, ensure an independent investigation into these attacks and hold those responsible to account. It must also withdraw the executive order banning Awami League activities and protect the right of its members and supporters to organise, assemble peacefully and participate in public life,” he added.

The JMBF called on the authorities to protect families and businesses facing immediate risks, respond promptly to threats, safeguard vulnerable properties, and ensure that affected people can file complaints safely.

It also urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, relevant UN Special Procedures mandate holders, the European Union, international human rights organisations, and diplomatic missions in Bangladesh to monitor these incidents closely and press the Bangladeshi authorities to address them immediately.

--IANS

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