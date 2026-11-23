Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill said that leaving out Mohammed Siraj from the drawn first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve was one of the hardest calls he has had to make, as the right-arm pacer is also a close friend of his.

Gill added that the Indian team management had picked the bowlers in the best form for the match, which led to Siraj’s omission from the playing eleven. Siraj's omission raised eyebrows in the cricketing fraternity, given his standing in the Indian red-ball pace attack and his past performances that propelled the team to victory in crucial games, especially in overseas conditions.

Siraj is India's leading wicket-taker in the current 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, with 43 scalps in 11 Tests. But India went in without him in their four-man fast-bowling attack, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj, while Washington Sundar was the lone specialist spinner, and Ravindra Jadeja also missed out.

"We played the best bowling attack that was there for this match, and, see, Siraj is a great player and a great bowler who has done very well for India. But before all of that, he's a really good friend of mine. We made our debut together, even before playing for India, we were really good friends.

“So leaving him behind was actually - it was a very tough decision for me as well, but sometimes you have to see, which bowlers are in the form, and which bowlers are bowling the best," Gill said in the post-match press conference.

Gill revealed that he had broken the news to Siraj himself before the game began and explained the reasoning behind it. "I had this conversation - I told him before the match that he's going to be missing out on this match, and I don't know if he agreed or not, but he understood that and what was the logic behind it. He understood why we picked someone else ahead of him.

"I think in every player's career or life, there comes a phase where you're not going to be at the peak of your career all the time. I think he understands that, and he's willing to work hard and come back - that is always a positive sign for us. He's one of those characters who always wants to come back and do well for the team."

The decision to bench both Siraj and Jadeja came under further scrutiny after New Zealand batted through the final day to save the match and force a draw. Asked whether the accuracy of the two experienced players might have tipped the balance in India’s favour, Gill’s reply was brief. "I don't think so." India and New Zealand now move to Christchurch for the second Test starting on Friday.

--IANS

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