Pakistan govt hikes diesel price by PKR 5.71, cuts petrol price by 35 paisa

Islamabad, July 21 (IANS) Pakistan federal government has increased the price of high-speed diesel by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5.71 per litre and reduced the price of petrol by 35 paisa per litre for one day on Tuesday, local media reported.

After the government's decision, the price of HSD stood at PKR 360.06 per litre while the price of petrol is PKR 315.8 per litre, Pakistan's daily The Express Tribune reported. The Pakistan government has decided that fuel prices would be fixed on a daily basis due to fluctuations in international oil prices after the renewed tensions in West Asia.

The daily pricing implemented by Pakistani authorities is based on a seven-day weekly average of global market prices to align with international standards. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will update prices of petroleum products every day on its website to allow transparency and pass on the impact of international price fluctuations to consumers.

Last week, public transport fares and freight charges were increased in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and a nationwide strike threat was issued by the petrol pump operators after the Pakistan federal government's policy of frequent revisions in fuel prices.

After the Pakistan government raised prices of petrol and diesel on July 17, transport operators in Rawalpindi and Islamabad revised fares with immediate effect. Public transport fares were increased by 15 to 17 per cent, while goods transport operators increased freight charges by 20 per cent. Transport associations have said that fares will now be adjusted whenever fuel prices are revised, The Express Tribune reported.

Pick and drop service for office workers and students has announced that their charges will change as per the revision in petrol and diesel prices. The minimum stop-to-stop fare on public transport in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been raised to PKR 60.

Long-haul transporters have increased their tariffs, with the freight charge for container, trailer and wheeler transport between Karachi and Peshawar reportedly increasing to PKR 800,000

According to transport operators, inter-city fares in Rawalpindi district was increased by 15 per cent, fares on intra-district routes were raised by 17 per cent, while services operating between Rawalpindi and Islamabad were increased fares by 20 per cent. Long-distance transport operators have increased fares by 17 per cent.

--IANS

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