Olivia Wilde speaks up on backlash that she received after split from Harry Styles

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Olivia Wilde has shared that she was "hurt" by the backlash following her split from actor-singer Harry Styles.

The actress-turned-director dated the actor-singer four years ago but the relationship took a turn around the time they were promoting their movie ‘Don't Worry Darling’.

Olivia has now said that the fallout affected her personally and the movie as well. She recently appeared on ‘The Louis Theroux Podcast’, where the host asked her, "We were talking about how when the film came out it was derailed by publicity. I mean many multidimensional scandals. Your relationship at the time was breaking up. You had a well-publicised relationship with your co-star Harry Styles and, there was a kind of a misogynistic dimension to a lot of the coverage of the drama, the fallout”.

The actress replied, "I think it did hurt the film for sure because we didn't get to have the conversations about what the film was trying to say, which was a shame because so many people worked so hard to make that film in the depths of COVID. We made the film for $30million”.

She further mentioned, “I think it looks like a much more expensive film because of the work of people like Matty Libatique, who shot the film, Katie Byron, who production designed the film. But we never got to talk about that, so I think it (the coverage of the split) hurt the film. It hurt me for sure, because I was so naive up until that point about the grinder, the garbage disposal that the internet can be. So at this point, I have enough of a perspective on it and that allows me to experience it as a fascinating time. It is interesting to witness a tornado from the inside”.

The actress-director is currently promoting her upcoming film ‘The Invite’, and said the experience has felt "healing" following the drama that surrounded ‘Don't Worry Darling’.

"Well, it's interesting because this is my first time back into the press cycle since then and I did wonder, would this feel quite traumatising? I find that the conversations around The Invite are so wonderfully interesting to me, and I've actually been allowed to have them. So, it's been actually kind of healing because I understand that it's not always a garbage disposal”, she added.

--IANS

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