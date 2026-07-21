England's Bethell ruled out of The Hundred with knee injury

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of this year's The Hundred with a right knee injury, casting doubt over his availability for next month's Test series against Pakistan and depriving the rising star of a valuable opportunity to captain Birmingham Phoenix.

Bethell suffered the injury during England's recent ODI series win over India and withdrew from the tournament after an MRI scan on Monday morning. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has not shared a timeline for his recovery. England's opening Test against Pakistan at Headingley is set to start on August 19.

"Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of The Hundred due to a right knee injury," the ECB said in a statement. "He sustained the injury during the Metro Bank ODI Series and had an MRI scan yesterday morning. He will start his rehabilitation, and we will provide updates as needed."

This injury is a major setback for the 21-year-old, who was retained by Birmingham Phoenix on a £340,000 contract and named captain for the 2026 season. The franchise is now jointly owned by Warwickshire and US investment fund Knighthead Capital. England football star Jude Bellingham is also a minority stakeholder.

Expressing his disappointment, Bethell said, "It's frustrating to miss out on The Hundred, especially representing Birmingham Phoenix in front of our supporters at Edgbaston. Unfortunately, I need to take the time to get back to full fitness. My focus now is on completing my rehabilitation and returning fully fit."

Bethell is seen as one of England's future leaders. He led the team to a T20I series win in Ireland last year while Harry Brook was rested. He is also considered a potential long-term successor to Ben Stokes as Test captain. He could be an option in the white-ball formats if Brook eventually takes over the Test leadership.

After a tough start to the summer due to a finger injury from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Bethell had found his best form again. He scored 74 in England's third Test against New Zealand, hit an unbeaten 76 in the second T20I against India, and was named Player of the Match in the ODI series decider after scoring 91 and taking 1 for 49.

Birmingham Phoenix have chosen South Africa's Donovan Ferreira as Bethell's replacement as captain for Friday's opening match against Trent Rockets. The franchise is also checking on the fitness of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who recently joined the squad after recovering from an injury while on international duty.

Phoenix head coach Shane Bond said Bethell's absence is a serious loss. "We're all incredibly disappointed for Jacob and sad he won't be with us this year," Bond said. "It's frustrating to lose a player of his quality, especially your captain, so close to the tournament, but his long-term fitness must come first."

Bond expressed confidence in Ferreira stepping up, saying, "We're lucky to have someone of his stature to take on the captaincy." The 28-year-old Ferreira led South Africa in four T20 Internationals late last year and is already a two-time Hundred champion with Oval Invincibles.

--IANS

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