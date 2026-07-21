Renuka Shahane shares what separates female friendships from male friendships

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Aga Aai Aaho Aai’, has spoken up on the nature of female friendships.

The actress said that contrary to male friendships, women express themselves better in friendship, and that’s what makes the female friendship unique.

Talking about the same, she said, “I believe the friendship between women can never be celebrated enough. Men often don't express their emotions openly, but women have a natural need to communicate, listen to one another, and offer support. Whether it's navigating life's uncertainties, celebrating happy moments, coping with grief, or experiencing motherhood, women understand each other in ways that are truly unique. That's why the friendships they share and the support they offer one another are so meaningful. This web series beautifully celebrates that very bond”.

She further mentioned that the series beautifully shows that two women with completely different personalities and from very different worlds can become the closest of friends.

“The journey is portrayed in a truly heartwarming way throughout the web series. Friendships between women are incredibly powerful. In my own life, my friends have played a very significant role. Whether it's moments of joy or difficult times, their support has always been invaluable. When a son's mother and a daughter's mother become friends, it creates a positive and empowering bond that strengthens not just their relationship but the entire family as well”, she added.

Directed by Varun Narvekar, written by Kalyani Pandit, ‘Aga Aai Aaho Aai’ is produced by Jio Studios, Bahawa Entertainment, and Pratisaad Productions.

The series is set to drop on Marathi Zee 5 on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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