'The big jump will follow if I trust the process': Sreeshankar eyes CWG success

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Murali Sreeshankar is refusing to get carried away by numbers as he targets another Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal, insisting his focus remains firmly on the process rather than chasing the elusive 8.42m mark. The Indian long jumper believes that if every technical aspect comes together at the right time, the distance will take care of itself.

"I'm sure it takes time. I don't want to focus on just one distance and end up compromising other areas. I'd rather keep trusting the process and ensure the technical skills come together. If all three aspects align at the right moment, the big jump will follow. I just want to make sure I am in good shape physically," Sreeshankar said.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist believes the sought-after 8.42m mark is within reach but noted that achieving such a jump depends heavily on conditions.

"Jumping well at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games really relies on the environment because 8.42m is a huge jump. That distance has likely won a medal in the last 50 editions of any Olympic or World Championship, so it's a significant mark. Matching that performance will need favourable conditions, and I'm not sure if that will happen this season."

The 27-year-old remains hopeful that the breakthrough will come soon. "I'm very confident that I'll achieve that jump very soon. I'm not saying it's going to happen in Glasgow or in Nagoya, but I believe that jump is definitely within my reach because I have already cleared 8.38m, which is very close to the national record. Even in Chennai, I had a jump that just grazed the red cone at 8.42m, so I know that distance is within me."

Sreeshankar stated that his current focus is on fine-tuning the technical aspects of his event. "The only things I need to work on are my body position in the air and my landing. My approach has been very good up until the Inter-State Championships and during my training in Spala. That was the main takeaway from Bhubaneswar. Once I enhance those technical elements and merge them with the effective approach I've been using, I'll be able to achieve a big jump."

The Kerala athlete heads to Glasgow looking to build on his already impressive career, which includes Commonwealth Games and Asian Games silver medals, a World Championships final appearance, and a remarkable comeback from the knee injury that sidelined him from the Paris Olympics.

--IANS

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