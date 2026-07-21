India expresses continued support to Colombo Plan's capacity building programme

Colombo, July 21 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Tuesday met Chulamanee Chartsuwan, the new Secretary General of The Colombo Plan and assured her of India's continued support to the Plan's Capacity Building Programme.

"Pleased to meet the new Secretary General of the Colombo Plan H.E Ms. Chulamanee Chartsuwan. Assured her of India's continued support to the Plan's Capacity Building Programme, discussed initiatives proposed in the Plan's 75th anniversary year, and exchanged views on the way ahead for the organisation," the High Commissioner wrote on X.

The Colombo Plan is an inter-governmental organisation consisting of 26 member countries operating on the partnership concept of self-help and mutual help to enhance human capital development and south-south cooperation.

It was instituted as The Colombo Plan Bureau - later evolving into the Colombo Plan - in 1951 at the Commonwealth Conference on Foreign Affairs held in Colombo.

Earlier in the day, High Commissioner Jha also met the leadership of the National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka and discussed new avenues to deepen India-Sri Lanka trade and investment.

"Delighted to meet the leadership of the National Chamber of Exporters of Sri Lanka. Discussed new avenues to deepen India–Sri Lanka trade and investment, foster stronger business-to-business partnerships, and build on the strong economic foundations shared by our two countries," the High Commissioner noted on X.

Last week, High Commissioner Jha and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health’s secretary, Anil Jasinghe, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an Indian grant to supply state-of-the-art medical equipment to Base Hospital, Deniyaya.

"Partnering for climate-resilient healthcare in India and Sri Lanka. Glad to sign an MoU with the Secretary, Ministry of Health Dr Anil Jasinghe today for a SLR 600M Indian grant to supply state-of-the-art medical equipment to Base Hospital, Deniyaya, in presence of Hon. Minister Nalinda Jayatissa," the High Commissioner wrote on X.

According to the High Commissioner, this grant will equip critical units, including Emergency, Operating Theatres, HDU, and the Special Care Baby Unit, supporting the hospital’s relocation to a secure, disaster-resilient zone.

"Part of India's USD 450M rehabilitation package for Sri Lanka's post-Cyclone Ditwah recovery, this initiative underscores India's enduring commitment to a safe and resilient neighbourhood," he highlighted.

–IANS

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