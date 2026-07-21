Indian fencing squad departs for Senior World Championships 2026 in Hong Kong

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) A 24-member Indian fencing contingent has officially departed for Hong Kong to represent the country in the Senior World Fencing Championships 2026, which will take place from July 22 to July 30, 2026.

The nine-day flagship event will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo venue. The Indian team consists of 12 men and 12 women athletes competing across all three fencing disciplines — Épée, Foil, and Sabre, in both individual and team formats. The contingent, supported by five national coaches and two physiotherapists, departed on Monday night.

The squad includes the country's top fencers minus Olympian CA Bhavani Devi, who is currently serving a suspension imposed by the sport's global governing body for being shown the Black Card for her behavior during the Team Event at the Asian Fencing Championships 2026, which took place in New Delhi.

Though the squad is without the country's most experienced fencer, it departed for the mega event high on confidence.

Sending his best wishes to the Indian squad, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Fencing Association of India, said, "This World Championship represents a major milestone for Indian fencing as we test our strength against the very best in the world. Our athletes across Épée, Foil, and Sabre have put in intense preparation and shown remarkable grit throughout the national and international season. We have immense belief in this contingent's ability to compete with fearlessness, push boundaries, and bring pride to the nation in Hong Kong. I wish them good luck."

Indian squad:

Épée (Women): Taniksha Khatri, Prachi Lohan, Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari

Épée (Men): Sherjin Rajendran Shanthimol, Joseph Bennet, Siva Magesh Sathasivan Nirmala, Shaurya Ashwini

Foil (Women): Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Mina Devi Naorem, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom

Foil (Men): Sachin, Hemash Singh Sanasam, Aditya, Tejas Manoj Patil

Sabre (Women): Shreya Gupta, Jefarlin Jani Rexlin Simla, Shruti Joshi, Aakhri

Sabre (Men): Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Lakshay Badser, Vishal Thapar

Day-Wise Event Schedule

July 22: Qualifications – Men's Foil & Women's Épée

July 23: Qualifications – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre

July 24: Qualifications – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil

July 25: Individual Finals – Men's Foil & Women's Épée

July 26: Individual Finals – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre

July 27: Individual Finals – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil

July 28: Team Events – Men's Foil & Women's Épée

July 29: Team Events – Men's Épée & Women's Sabre

July 30: Team Events – Men's Sabre & Women's Foil

Fans in India can watch all matches live via the official FIE streaming platform at FencingTV.com or tune in to the FIE Fencing Channel on YouTube for live video feeds, match replays, and highlights. Real-time scores, pools, and live bracket updates can be followed online at Fencing Time Live.

--IANS

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