Helen reflects on her bond with late singing legend and iconic collaborator Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Legendary actress Helen, who graced the latest episode of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5, has recollected her fondest memories with the late playback singer Asha Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle sang many iconic songs of the actress, as the two immortalised the songs with their crafts.

The actress reminisced about her timeless artistic partnership and deep personal bond with the late singing legend during the special episode ‘Retro Queens ka Jashan’ of the show. She shared how integral Asha’s vocals were to her iconic screen image, and warmly declared that she could talk about the singer for an entire lifetime.

Helen shared how Asha Bhosle always poured extra passion into any song designated for her by stating, "Asha ji was my favorite and she gave me her voice, and that's how I made history in the film industry, because of her. I've done 250 plus songs with Asha ji, she used to ask the producer-director, 'Who is going to do this song?'and when they said 'Helen', she would give that extra zest into it”.

The actress went on to share an intimate and witty compliment she once received directly from Asha Bhosle during a live show appearance, as she said, "Asha ji ne mujhe ek show pe bulaya tha, as a guest. She was singing on the stage and in between the show unhone kaha, 'Helen ji, agar main mard hoti, toh main aapse shaadi karti (Asha ji had invited me to a show as a guest. She was singing on the stage and in between the show she said, 'Helen ji, if I were a man, I would marry you’) God bless her soul”.

The priceless confession drew grand applause from judges Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Jaaved Jaaferi, celebrating a unmatched musical partnership that defined an era of Bollywood entertainment.

‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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