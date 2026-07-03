Pakistan: Four people killed, several injured after rains wreak havoc in Balochistan

Islamabad, July 3 (IANS) Four people were killed and over a dozen others were injured after the roofs of two houses collapsed in Zhob and Khuzdar areas of Pakistan's Balochistan after heavy monsoon rains lashed parts of the province, officials said, according to local media reports.

According to the officials, pre-monsoon rains disrupted daily life in several parts of Balochistan. Inter-district roads were damaged due to flash floods while homes, crops and infrastructure were destroyed due to heavy rainfall, local media reported on Friday.

The roof-collapse incidents took place near Bacha Khan School and in Shamsi Colony in Zhob, where the roofs of two mud houses caved in after heavy rains.

A local administration official said a woman and two children died after they were buried under the debris while around a dozen members of the two impacted families were injured in the incident.

Following the incident, police, district administration officials and rescue teams reached at the site of the incident and launched a rescue operation.

Officials said, "Rescue workers retrieved the bodies and evacuated the injured, who were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Zhob,” adding that people who suffered serious injuries were later referred to Quetta for specialised treatment. The bodies of the victims were handed over their families after completing the medico-legal procedures.

A child was killed and four others were injured in a rain-related incident in Khuzdar district. Reports claimed that heavy rains along with thunderstorms damaged mud houses and uprooted trees and billboards in various parts of Balochistan, as per the report.

Power supply in many parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, remained disrupted due to the adverse weather.

On Thursday, Rescue 1122 stated that at least two people were killed and nine others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab in the past 24 hours.

Punjab Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmad said that the collapse of walls, roofs and a billboard triggered by strong winds and heavy rain caused casualties, Dawn reported.

Two people were killed, and three others were injured after a wall collapsed in Attock. In Para Shaheen Bagh, three people were injured after the roof of a house caved in, according to the spokesperson.

One person was injured after being hit by lightning in Khushab’s Qaidabad area, while another suffered injuries after a signboard collapsed due to strong winds in Sargodha.

One person sustained injuries after a wooden roof collapsed in Sheikhupura. Rescue 1122 said emergency teams reached the site of the incidents and took the injured people to hospitals for treatment.

--IANS

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