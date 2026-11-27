New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Pakistan's pharmaceutical crisis has intensified as foreign exchange shortages and delays in securing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout have disrupted imports of raw materials and medical equipment, leading to production cuts, medicine shortages and postponed surgeries, a new report has said.

The report from Germany-based DW said medicine production in Pakistan has plummeted by 21.5 per cent in recent months, largely because commercial banks have refused to issue letters of credit (LCs) needed for importing pharmaceutical raw materials.

Syed Farooq Bukhari, chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, was quoted as saying that banks only granted nearly half of LC requests due to pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves. These are the documents issued to goods importers guaranteeing payment within a fixed period, without which drugs can’t be imported leading to hoarding by wholesalers and retailers.

"There are also reports that government hospitals have postponed important surgeries due to the unavailability or shortages of imported oxygenators, coronary stents, transplant kits and syringes," the report mentioned.

“Officials blame the LC problem on the country's alarmingly low foreign exchange reserves and insist that it will last until the IMF releases the $1.1 billion bailout tranche. Last month, a team of IMF negotiators held talks with Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad but returned to the United States without striking a deal to unlock the funds,” the report added.

Most medicines produced in Pakistan use imported raw materials, and the sharp depreciation of the Pakistani rupee and rising energy costs have further increased production expenses.

The industry has sought a 38.5 per cent increase in medicine prices, arguing that current government-approved prices do not reflect rising costs. However, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's administration refrained from a broad-based increase, fearing a public backlash as inflation had already jumped to about 31.5 per cent.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had recently approved a slight hike in the prices of 19 medicines, including pain relievers and fever reducers but the industry deemed the hike as insufficient.

“Pharmaceutical companies have also complained that scores of ships and containers carrying raw materials and medical devices imported from China, Europe and the US are stuck at seaports due to payment delays caused by dollar shortages on the market,” the report noted.

—IANS

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