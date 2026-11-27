Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Fashion’, and ‘Babli Bouncer’, has explained the reason behind his choice to make women-centric cinema.

The filmmaker recently took part in a panel discussion along with fellow filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

He said during the event, “I think in society, when I research, when I meet people, there are lots of stories, concepts, which I think women point of view has to be shown. And I know for a fact, a lot of people have told me when I narrate the subject, they say, ‘It’s good, why not tell the story from a male point of view, it will be good for you also’. I tell them, ‘No, I want to tell the story from the women's point of view only’. For ‘Corporate’, ‘Heroine’ or even ‘Fashion’ for that matter, I was asked to cast a male protagonist”.

He said that he perfectly fine being labelled as a filmmaker who makes women-centric films as that’s his home turf as a storyteller.

He further mentioned, “I am okay with this label of being a ‘women-centric’ filmmaker that people have given to me. They often say, ‘Madhu Bhandarkar makes women-centric cinema’, that's okay. Because I think in our society, in our country, there are lots of things from a woman's point of view, should be shown. I like to show these kinds of complex, flawed and sometimes very smart characters. Tabu’s character in Chandni Baug, was not very upright, she was basically more submissive, more subdued, and she gave into the system. But Raveena's character in ‘Satta’ fights the system, they are diametrically opposite characters. So, I like to make these types of characters in my movies”.

“And I feel there is enough place for making such movies in our industry. Because I feel there was a time when I used to make women-centric cinema, a lot of people used to not make. They said, ‘No, no, Madhuri makes it, he makes it on his budget’. But I know today, lot of other filmmakers have started, and a lot of other actresses want to do women-centric cinema. Like, I want to make a solo film. That's a great sign. Because I think, there was a time when I started making movies, nobody was making women-centric cinema. There were barely a few filmmakers”, he added.

--IANS

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