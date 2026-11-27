New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted initiatives taken by India in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) as part of the Vision Mahasagar (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

In a statement shared on X, EAM Jaishankar said that a hybrid workshop on 'Maritime Information Fusion and Operational Coordination for IORA Member States' was organised by the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram in November.

He mentioned that India organised the 7th International Seabed Authority (ISA) Workshop on Deep-Sea Macro-fauna Taxonomy Standardisation for capacity building of participants from IORA countries in Kochi in September.

EAM Jaishankar said that India and Australia jointly organised a Search and Rescue (SAR) Workshop and Tabletop Exercise for IORA Member States in Chennai in June.

He said that the 10th Indian Ocean Dialogue was held in New Delhi in May, highlighting India’s key priorities and initiatives during its IORA Chairship for 2025–27.

EAM Jaishankar stated that IORA countries also attended the Indian Navy’s Milan exercises at sea, Indian Coast Guard Search and Rescue Exercises (SAREX), and the Indian Coast Guard’s NATPOLREX.

The External Affairs Minister said that special courses for diplomats from IORA countries and the Secretariat were organised by the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in April and December 2025.

He said India promoted IORA’s engagements with other regional organisations like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

The IORA is an intergovernmental organisation of 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners for regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean region across six priority areas and two cross-cutting issues.

The meeting is being held under India's IORA 2025-2027 chairship with the theme of 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

The 23-member states of IORA are India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The 12 dialogue partners are China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

--IANS

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