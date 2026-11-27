New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has backed Shubman Gill's call to lift the ban on using saliva to shine the ball at the conclusion of the Wellington Test against New Zealand, adding that batters now dominate so heavily that bowlers deserve whatever help they can get.

Prasad, who is currently serving as team director of Venice Livewires in the ongoing Italia T10 league, said the restriction was brought in for the Covid-19 pandemic and no longer made sense now that the situation had improved.

“I'm with him, actually, because that rule came in during the Covid-19 period, when they were not allowed to use saliva and that kind of stuff. I think you can always revert to the old rule.

“Now that the situation is better, there is nothing wrong with it, because these days, if you see, the other day we scored 720. There is nothing for the bowlers. So at least these little things can definitely be allowed. I am with Shubman Gill on this,” Prasad told IANS in an exclusive chat.

Gill is also one of the players Prasad's selection committee from 2016-2020 identified early. Looking back on his time as India senior men’s chief selector, Prasad said the panel built India's bench strength in three tiers, with Gill, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw all a part of it.

“The idea and role of a selection committee is to identify new talent. We are like runners in a relay race, where we pass the baton on to the next selectors. We give them that bench strength so that they can nurture the next players. Some selectors might not have won the World Cup, but they would have given you enough bench strength that, when the next selector comes in, maybe the World Cup is won under that particular selector.

“So the role of the selection committee should always be to look for new talent, identify fresh talent and build bench strength, so that Indian cricket stays at the top for a very, very long time. This has happened with West Indies cricket and Australian cricket, where there was a phase when their performance levels and rankings really came down because of a lack of the next level, a lack of bench strength.

“So we identified enough bench strength. While we were on the selection committee, my committee members and I identified 60 players: the current Indian team of 20, then a second level of 20, and a third level of 30. We had A, B and C teams. Can you believe it – Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and someone like Prithvi Shaw were all in our third team, the C team.

“The way we transitioned them from one level to the other was that, depending on the requirements of the A team, we used to replace players with the B team, and then the B team was replaced by the C team. So there was a process behind it.

“Today, looking back, five years after leaving the selection committee, the guys whom we identified – the guys who were in category C – are leading the Indian team. What else do you want? I think we identified the right people,” he explained.

On the rise of women's cricket in India, Prasad credited former BCCI secretary and current ICC Chairman Jay Shah for narrowing the pay gap between men and women internationally. He also recalled Andhra's role in the early growth of women’s cricket talent pool, which led to the discovery of left-arm spinner N Sree Charani, currently the top-ranked women’s T20I bowler.

“I think there are quite a few people who deserve credit for the development of women's cricket in India. To start off with, when Jay Shah was heading the affairs of Indian cricket, he reduced the disparity between men's and women's cricket in terms of finances. He felt that women's cricket deserved much higher payment.

“Once the payment started increasing, a lot of new girls started coming into the game. They thought that they could make a living out of it. Whenever there is a lot of money in any sport, you see a lot of people coming in. So I think that credit has to be given to him. Also, way back in 2012-13, when we were there, Andhra Cricket was the first association to start a women's academy of its kind in the country.

“Can you believe that the National Cricket Academy was in Guntur for the first two years? All the national camps used to happen in Guntur. The 2013 World Cup team was announced in Guntur. Jhulan, Mithali – everybody used to be in Guntur. See, at that time, the world was not so much in favour of women's cricket. But during our reign at Andhra Cricket, we brought women's cricket to Guntur.

“Once we started doing that, every state started its own academy. Today, like the men, we have become a superpower in women's cricket as well. With the WPL catching up so fast, new superstars are coming through. I am very happy that Sree Charani is one of the bright prospects coming out of the WPL – a bright prospect from our Andhra Cricket. She is really doing well. She is number one in the ICC T20 bowling rankings. What else do you want? I am very, very proud of her.”

He also picked out Henrietta Pereira, who is set to feature in the India A multi-day game against England A at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai next month, as the next Andhra player who could break into the Indian team.

“A fantastic player, she is. She is a very, very good player, a brilliant batter and an extraordinary fielder. She is a very good thinker of the game. I was very fortunate that I had the time to work with her in our academy. She is a fantastic player to watch out for. Going forward, she is the next girl from Andhra who can definitely make it to the Indian team.”

--IANS

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