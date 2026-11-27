New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Swiggy's quick-commerce arm Instamart has laid off around 340 employees as part of a restructuring exercise aimed at improving operational efficiency amid rising competition, growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

The job cuts have primarily affected corporate and support functions, according to sources.

While the company has not disclosed a detailed break-up of the impacted roles or teams, the workforce reduction is understood to be concentrated outside frontline operations.

"Instamart is reshaping itself for its next phase of growth, factoring in Gen AI, new ways of working and how Instamart is organised. This removes duplication, strengthens accountability and improves decision speed," sources familiar with the matter said.

The restructuring comes under the leadership of Instamart CEO Nandita Sinha, who took charge on August 3 after succeeding Amitesh Jha. Sinha previously headed fashion e-commerce platform Myntra.

Swiggy did not respond to queries seeking comment on the layoffs.

The company's financial performance has also remained under pressure. During the September quarter, Instamart's adjusted EBITDA loss widened to Rs 895 crore from Rs 778 crore in the preceding quarter.

Its adjusted EBITDA margin, however, improved marginally to -9.7 per cent from -9.8 per cent in the June quarter.

Despite the losses, the business continued to grow. Instamart's net order value rose 13.4 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,594 crore during the quarter, while the company added 69 dark stores, taking its total network to 1,240 locations.

The workforce reduction follows broader changes in Instamart's business strategy. The company has recently stepped up its focus on private-label products, launching brands such as Noice for snacks and beverages and Nectr for fresh fruits and vegetables as it seeks to improve margins and strengthen customer loyalty.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety has indicated that the company views product assortment as a curation exercise rather than a volume-driven strategy, focusing on helping consumers make better purchase decisions rather than simply expanding selection.

--IANS

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