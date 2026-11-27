New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Calling for a global response, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday termed attacks on maritime shipping and seafarers as "unacceptable".

In his remarks at the Indian Ocean Rim Association's (IORA) General Debate on 'A Stronger Regional Voice: Positioning IORA in a Changing Global Order’ in New Delhi on Friday, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the volatile aspects of a transforming global order, particularly conflicts, frictions and disruptions.

"We are understandably focused on the volatile aspects of a transforming global order, especially conflicts, frictions and disruptions. It is equally imperative to appreciate the promising aspects: deep interdependence, strong globalisation and the benefits of international cooperation," EAM Jaishankar said.

He emphasised that the Indian Ocean is particularly poised to address its challenges. Recognising the criticality of maritime trade to global growth, EAM Jaishankar called on nations to deliver on safety and security of the Indian Ocean and stated that international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), must be respected.

"Whether it is to counter terrorism, narcotics trade or illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, or indeed response to climate events and disaster situations, we have to become more self-reliant as well as more enthusiastic about cooperating with partners," EAM Jaishankar said.

The meeting is being held under India's IORA 2025-2027 chairship with the theme of 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

The 23-member states of IORA are India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The 12 dialogue partners are China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Council of Ministers is the Association's highest decision-making body and comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of IORA Member States. It provides the overall policy and strategic direction of the organisation. Its key responsibilities include formulating policies, reviewing progress in cooperation among member states, and identifying and deciding on new areas of collaboration to further advance the objectives of the Association.

--IANS

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