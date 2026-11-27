New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Non-performing loans (NPLs) in Bangladesh's banking sector rose by nearly 1 per cent, increasing by about Tk 20,850 crore in just three months ended September 2026 to Tk 6,27,400 crore, exacerbating continued stress in the country's financial system, a new report has said.

The report from Bangladesh-based The Daily Star cited Bangladesh Bank (BB) data that the ratio of NPLs to total outstanding loans increased to 33.8 per cent at the end of September from 32.78 per cent three months earlier. Classified loans stood at Tk 6,06,555 crore at the end of June.

The figures include loans disbursed through both domestic banking units (DBUs) and offshore banking units (OBUs).

Total outstanding loans in the banking system rose 0.3 per cent to nearly Tk 18,56,200 crore at the end of September from Tk 18,50,600 crore in June, showing that bad loans grew faster than overall credit and pushing up the NPL ratio.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and spokesperson Arief Hossain Khan attributed the surge in bad loans partly to delays in implementing policy support measures, including loan rescheduling for repaying borrowers or good entrepreneurs.

He forecasted the classified loans to dip after December as more borrowers benefit from loan rescheduling. Some banks have approved the measures, while some are at the execution stage, he added.

The publication also noted that the situation improved compared with a year earlier. At the end of September 2025, non-performing loans stood at Tk 6,44,515 crore, representing 35.73 per cent of total loans. This indicates a year-on-year dip of 2.65 per cent, in NPLs, while the gross NPL ratio fell by 1.93 percentage points.

“Banks also continued to fall short on provisioning. The shortfall stood at Tk 2,18,339 crore at the end of September, slightly lower than the Tk 2,22,358 crore recorded at the end of June,” the report noted.

“Through the one-time exit policy, only small borrowers are settling their dues, not large ones, he said, adding that there are no buyers for the mortgaged property,” the report cited Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank.

—IANS

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