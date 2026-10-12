Pakistan faces acute shortage of natural gas amid Iran war disruptions

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Pakistan is facing a major energy crisis due to the disruption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatar amid the continuing Middle East conflict, which has choked the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report.

Buying additional LNG at soaring market prices could push up electricity and gas costs, while failing to secure sufficient supplies could put pressure on power generation, industry and other sectors that depend on gas, the Assahifa news website reported.

According to data cited by Reuters from Pakistan’s electricity system and market operator, the power sector could require as much as 400 million cubic feet of gas per day during the winter. Only two LNG cargoes had been confirmed for September, while a standard LNG cargo delivered to Pakistan contains around 140,000 cubic metres, which is slightly more than a week’s supply.

Pakistan is seeking to make up for disruptions to supplies from Qatar by looking for alternative cargoes on international markets, but this comes as spot LNG prices have risen sharply to around $30 per million British thermal units.

Reuters reported earlier that disruptions to Qatari LNG supplies had prompted Pakistan to run furnace-oil-fired power plants at full capacity and postpone maintenance at some nuclear power plants as the country sought to manage electricity shortages. Authorities at the time reported a power shortfall of around 3,400 megawatts, partly linked to lower hydropower generation.

At the same time, gas demand is expected to increase during the winter, when household consumption rises for heating and other domestic uses, putting additional pressure on the government to balance supplies between different sectors.

According to officials cited by Arab News, Pakistan was using diplomatic channels with Qatar, Iran, and the United States to facilitate the passage of Qatari LNG cargoes covered by long-term contracts through the Strait of Hormuz. The movement of the cargoes, however, also depends on factors including whether vessel crews and insurers are willing to operate under the prevailing security conditions.

LNG imports play an important role in meeting the needs of Pakistani households, factories, power plants, and fertiliser producers. According to official data cited by Arab News, imported LNG accounted for around one-fifth of Pakistan’s total gas consumption between July 2025 and March 2026.

The supply disruption is also raising concerns among Pakistan’s industrial sector, which depends on reliable gas supplies to operate factories and maintain production levels. Business representatives have warned that continued shortages during the winter could affect output, particularly as companies are already facing high energy costs and supply disruptions.

Local reports quoted Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo as saying that managing the balance between demand and supply was the government’s responsibility and that cargoes needed to be secured in time to prevent production disruptions and possible factory closures.

--IANS

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