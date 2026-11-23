Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Pointing out that unlike the tough guys in films who sport toned biceps with six-packs, none of the tough guys of real life had any muscles, well known filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Monday opined that in real life, the man who owned a six-pack always worked under the man who never bothered to have a six-pack!

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the issue, Ram Gopal Varma, in a post titled "The irony of tough heroes hiding behind bullet proof glasses" wrote, "Starting from before, or even #Bahubali onwards, one fact the mainstream films ignored, is that unlike the tough guys in films who sport toned biceps with six-packs, none of the tough guys of real life have any muscles."

He went on to claim, "Mostly, the real life muscled six-packers work under thin, short , fat, lanky or pot bellied guys. In films, the guy with the toned biceps and six packs is automatically the toughest. In real life, that same guy is usually the one standing behind the short, balding, pot bellied man who has never seen the inside of a gym and is also paying the salary for the six-pack guy to live!"

Citing Napoleon's case to make his point, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Napoleon was 5’6” with the physique of an overfed clerk, but still had most of Europe's tough guys doing his work. The super short five feet four inch Stalin looked like a sleightly fit potato while his actual NKVD enforcers and military officers who carried out his orders were much fitter but whose impressive physiques were irrelevant next to the man who could have them shot."

The filmmaker went on to give more examples to further validate his statement. He wrote, "Most mafia bosses from Capone onwards including Pablo Escobar and our own dear Dawood Ibrahim were not known for their beach toned bodies. The real tough ones who killed for them tended to be the lowest level guys who get paid the least and the most dispensable."

Pointing out that the Indian political scene was "full of the same", he said, "You regularly see lean, soft, or outright pot bellied men who have never lifted anything heavier than a phone being flanked by the six foot, gym built guards surrounding them like slaves."

Ram Gopal Varma said that even in the military, the generals who actually moved armies were never the ones who could pass a fitness test. "The extremely fit ones are the lowest paid soldiers while fat pot bellied men above them decided on how the fit men should fight , while they themselves stayed out of the bullets way," he explained.

He concluded his post saying, "So, the six-pack in cinema is less a symbol of power and more of a decoration. In real life, the man who owns the six pack always works under the man who never bothered to have a six-pack!"

--IANS

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