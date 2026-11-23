New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Moises Henriques has weighed in on Cricket Australia's decision to back Pat Cummins as captain amid the re-emergence of Sandpapergate, while sympathising with the three punished, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, for the 2018 scandal in South Africa.

CA recently backed Cummins to remain captain despite repeated calls from several factions to sack him after Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Chadd Sayers and Cameron Bancroft claimed the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 South Africa series.

Backing CA's move, Henriques praised the decision, but said the trio of Smith, Warner and Bancroft would have loved CA's backing too.

"I’m just glad Cricket Australia aren’t making the wrong decision twice ... but I’m sure Steve, Davey and Bangers would have loved to have been backed like the players are being backed now," Henriques said on the Fanatics podcast.

"I’m not saying anything should happen differently now, but maybe a bit of a concession from Cricket Australia to say, 'We got it wrong in 2018, and we’re not gonna get it wrong this time' ... it’s good, they’re learning from their mistakes.

"I just want to acknowledge, it would have been nice to see in 2018 as well."

CA came out in support of the under-fire Cummins to confirm that he will stay the skipper heading into next month's first Test against New Zealand, with Cummins also clarifying that he remains open to being part of the board's newly formed independent forum, which allows the willing players and support staff members from the 2018 tour to speak on the scandal.

In a statement following a board meeting on Friday, CA said it had discussed measures to protect the integrity of Australian cricket and the welfare of those affected by the events of the 2018 tour.

The Board also resolved to express its unanimous support for Cummins amid speculation about his captaincy.

CA Chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg met Cummins in Sydney to discuss several issues, including his welfare, the support required by the team and the forthcoming series against New Zealand.

"We are absolutely determined to steward Australian Cricket through this very difficult time with diligence and patience and to listen and learn. That's what the independent Forum we announced this week is about, and the Board encourages all players and support staff to tell and discuss their stories there. We will be publishing the Terms of Reference in due course," Boon said in a Cricket Australia statement.

Cummins welcomed the meeting with the CA leadership and backed the proposed independent Forum, saying he was ready to participate in the process. "I support the Forum 100 per cent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations, but that is what's needed," Cummins had said.

--IANS

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