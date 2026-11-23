New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on Monday jointly inaugurated several projects, including a motorable bridge connecting India's Dharchula with Nepal's Darchula over the Mahakali River and the Motihari-Amlekhgunj Pipeline (Phase II), aimed at strengthening connectivity and cooperation between the two nations.

PM Modi and PM Shah jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express train, a cross-border train service between India's Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur.

The railway service will establish an important link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition. Janakpur Dham is revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, while Ayodhya is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The two leaders jointly laid the foundation stone for several projects, including an integrated check post in Banbasa, Greenfield oil storage terminal at Nepal's Jhapa and 669 MW Lower Arun Hydroelectric Project in Nepal's Koshi province.

PM Modi and PM Shah also witnessed a demonstration of Railway technologies and Gatishakti portal.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and PM Shah held a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were present at the meeting.

PM Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi and wrote a message in the visitors’ book.

Earlier in the day, Nepalese PM Shah was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi warmly welcomed PM Shah upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, welcomed him at the airport.

PM Shah will additionally call on President Droupadi Murmu during his visit.

The Nepali Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials, forming a 35-member government delegation.

A separate 52-member delegation comprising business representatives is participating in the visit at their own expense.

--IANS

akl/rad