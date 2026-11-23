Colombo, Nov 23 (IANS) Contingents of the Indian Army and the Sri Lanka Army have been training together to enhance joint capabilities for Counter-Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment during the 12th edition of the joint military exercise Mitra Shakti 2026.

The 14-day exercise will be conducted at the Army Training School in Sri Lanka's Maduru Oya until November 26.

"The 12th edition of the India–Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise Mitra Shakti 2026 is underway at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya, Sri Lanka, from 13–26 November 2026. Contingents of the Indian Army and Sri Lanka Army are training together to enhance joint capabilities for Counter Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted on X.

"The joint training encompasses joint planning, tactical drills and specialised combat skills, including patrolling, ambushes, convoy protection and roadblock operations in an urban area," it added.

A 170-member Indian Defence Forces contingent is participating in Exercise Mitra Shakti 2026. The Indian contingent is drawn mainly from a battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, along with troops from other arms and services, and personnel from the Indian Air Force.

The exercise aims to enhance the joint military capability of the armies of India and Sri Lanka to undertake Counter-Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment under a United Nations mandate, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

"Exercise ‘MITRA SHAKTI’ is an annual bilateral military exercise conducted alternately in India and Sri Lanka. The exercise provides an important platform for both armies to strengthen interoperability, exchange operational experiences and share best practices in the conduct of Counter Terrorism operations, while promoting mutual understanding and professional camaraderie," the statement reads.

The exercise will focus on enhancing physical fitness, refining tactical drills and improving coordination between the contingents of the Indian and Sri Lankan armies. The training programme will encompass joint planning, rehearsing tactical operations and specialised combat skills, including roadblock operations, urban patrolling, vehicle convoy protection, area ambush, crowd dispersal and combined arms operations against fortified positions, according to the statement.

"The exercise will culminate in a comprehensive validation exercise, enabling both contingents to jointly apply the tactics, techniques and procedures practiced during the training. Exercise ‘MITRA SHAKTI 2026’ will further strengthen defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, reinforce the longstanding bonds of friendship and mutual trust between the two nations and contribute towards regional peace, stability and security," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

--IANS

akl/rs