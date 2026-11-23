Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Director Madhumita, whose investigative crime thriller John Doe, featuring actors Arjun Das and Sanchana Natarajan hit screens 10 days ago, has now penned an emotional post of gratitude to audiences for the acceptance they had shown to her film.

In a statement, which she shared on her social media timelines, the director wrote, "This past month has been a blur of running around, sleepless nights, and emotions I haven't always known what to do with-all to make sure John Doe reaches you in the best way possible."

She went on to say, "I've never been a human parent, but I imagine this is a little of what it must feel like to watch your child step onto a stage for the very first time. You sit there, mouthing every line with them. Your palms are sweaty. Your heart is racing. You want so badly for the world to see what you see in them. And then you find yourself watching the audience as much as the screen. Did they smile? Did that moment move them? Did they feel what you hoped they would? Every clap feels louder. Every silence makes you hold your breath."

Stating that the day marked the film's 10th day in theatres, Madhumita wrote, "Ten days of something that belonged to us becoming something that belongs to you, too. My Instagram and Twitter DMs are filled with your messages-so much love, so many personal stories, so many words I've read more than once because I'm not quite ready to put them down."

The director confessed,"I have tears in my eyes as I type this. My child has arrived. And you have made room for her. You've applauded her. You've connected with her. Some of you have found a little of yourselves in her. To know that something we made has meant something to you is a feeling I'm still trying to find words for."

The director did not stop with just thanking audiences for sending their positive comments and said that she accepted with all humility the points audience had to make about the portions that could have been better.

"Some of you have also told me where I could have done better. I hear you. I accept that feedback with humility, and I will carry it into the next one. Your love is not something I take for granted, and neither is your honesty," she wrote.

"'Thank you' feels far too small for everything I'm feeling. But right now, it's the truest thing I have. Thank you for buying that ticket. For spending your time with our film. For telling someone else about it. And for taking a moment to write to me when you didn't have to. Naan podhuma nu naan ketta kelvi ku... "nee podhum" nu neenga sonnadhukku, nandri," she said and added, "I'll carry those words with me-especially on the days I find myself asking that question again. I will work harder on the next one. See you soon at the movies."

--IANS

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