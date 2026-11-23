Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Sharvari revealed which Rajshri drama reminds her of her own family.

Sharvari, who has been roped in as the leading lady for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', shared during an exclusive conversation with IANS that 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' holds a special place in her heart.

Sharvari shared that the film reminds her of her extended family, including her maternal uncle's and aunt's families, who would often travel together.

The 'Alpha' actress said that watching 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' made her feel as if she was watching her own family on screen.

Sharvari told IANS, "I actually remember the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' because I remember my family, my uncle's family, my aunt's family, we all used to travel together. So I think when I saw 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', a big family, I felt like I was watching a film of my own family. So I remember that film very particularly."

While promoting 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', lead Ayushmann Khurrana also recalled his earliest memory with Rajshri Films.

He said that he must have been only 3 or 4 years old when he first watched 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Ayushmann added that a VCR and television had arrived at his uncle's wedding as part of the wedding gifts, along with a cassette of 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. The 'Andhadhun' actor also admitted that he had watched the iconic movie almost 100 times as a child.

"My uncle had gotten married and we all went with him to watch 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. He had received a TV and VCR as dowry. They used to call it a gift at that time. So there was a cassette of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and I have seen that film 100 times," the 'Dream Girl' actor recalled.

Produced by Rajshri Productions, in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is expected to get a theatrical release on 27 November this year.

--IANS

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