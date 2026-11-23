New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang on Monday said that artificial superintelligence was approaching faster than many expected and urged the technology industry to prioritise preserving human agency as AI systems become increasingly capable.

"I notice a particular form of lazy thinking within the AI industry, which is that ASI is inevitable and the only problem to solve is how to do it safely, but there is much more at stake. We should not be okay with a ‘handover’ of society to AI," Wang said in a post on X.

He found it hard to imagine a world where humanity maintains control with superintelligence that is 1000-fold smarter and more capable than humans in every field.

Wang stressed that industry should work to build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment, but it requires the whole industry taking "meaningfully different actions" from the current “default path”.

Wang said "superintelligence is arriving" and argued that humanity's actions over the next year could have major consequences for the future world. He pointed to a reported AI-assisted proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, one of mathematics' most famous unsolved problems, as the "beginning of a significant change".

Wang argued that the Riemann Hypothesis may be the most intellectually demanding problem humanity has ever devised, with some of the most brilliant humans over the past 150 years dedicating their lives to solve it.

The AI officer said his professors at MIT said the hardest intellectual problems in nearly every major field of human study are “easier” than the Riemann Hypothesis, “albeit with other challenges such as experimentation, data, and feedback loops.”

He argued that AI's performance on American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) problems in December 2024 had already signalled that raw intelligence was no longer the bottleneck on advanced models.

The hardest AIME problems are much harder in terms of sheer intellectual difficulty than the problems that even the most advanced engineers and business people need to solve on a day-to-day basis, he added.

—IANS

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