Pakistan continues to fuel Khalistan campaign by misleading Sikh pilgrims: Report

Islamabad/New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Unwilling to desist from its nefarious activities, Pakistan continues to make repeated attempts to provoke sections of Sikh community while misleading and luring innocent villagers near the border areas into Khalistani campaign.

According to a report in Khlasa Vox, weapons and drugs are being smuggled into India from Pakistan, suggesting that not just agencies but even some separatists from the Sikh community residing in Pakistan may be involved.

Citing accounts from groups of pilgrims who recently visited Pakistan, the report highlighted that Pakistani Sikh leader Gopal Singh Chawla was seen advocating for Khalistan during interaction with the devotees.

It added that the development is both unfortunate and reflects a "calculated strategy of provocation" as turning a sacred religious pilgrimage into a political platform is neither appropriate nor acceptable.

"In fact, this is not the first time such statements have emerged from Pakistan's soil. Repeatedly promoting such elements and fuelling separatist sentiments indicates that certain forces are attempting to exploit religious emotions to influence the atmosphere in India, particularly in Punjab. This is not only an attempt to challenge India's sovereignty but also an act that undermines the faith of the Sikh community," the report detailed.

"What is particularly concerning is that groups of pilgrims, who travel with devotion and a spirit of peace to visit sacred shrines, are being exposed to such political and inflammatory statements. This points towards a serious conspiracy. These efforts are not limited to spreading an ideology but may also aim to mislead the youth and push them in the wrong direction," it mentioned.

India, particularly Punjab, the report said, has emerged from a challenging period of “terrorism and separatism” with great effort. Today, as the state advances along the path of development, peace, and social harmony, such provocative statements risk reopening old wounds and threatening the stability of the region.

"It is essential that strict diplomatic and legal action be taken against such elements and their supporters. At the same time, it must be ensured that religious pilgrimages remain free from any kind of political agenda," the report noted.

Highlighting the broader concern over Pakistani activities, it said, "Today, the need of the hour is vigilance, unity, and firmness. The agendas being driven from Pakistan's soil can only be countered with strong willpower and clear policy, ensuring that the unity and integrity of the nation remain intact at all costs."

--IANS

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