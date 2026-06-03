Pakistan: Christian youth critically injured in police firing

Islamabad, June 3 (IANS) A 22-year-old Christian motorcycle ride-hailing driver was critically injured after allegedly being shot nine times by members of a police anti-crime patrol in Pakistan's Punjab province, renewing concerns over the police conduct and use of force, especially against minority communities.

Alyan Johnson was injured in a shooting involving Dolphin Force personnel in Rawalpindi on the night of May 26. His family claimed that Johnson had just dropped off a passenger when police came following a suspected armed man. According to the report, the suspect allegedly fired into the air and attempted to flee, after which officers opened fire. The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over police encounters in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Johnson, who had been working as a driver, for the past six months to support his family, is battling for his life. His family lodged a complaint at Sadiqabad police station, calling for an impartial probe, strict action against those responsible and compensation for the injuries and losses suffered.

Speaking to EWTN, Johnsonʼs uncle, Joseph Michael, said, "We demand justice and imprisonment for the shooters who misused their authority." He said, "Johnson raised his hands and identified himself as a rider in a loud voice, but the shooting continued. He had no weapon and no criminal record. He only wanted to help his father, who works as a sanitary worker."

Michael said Johnson sustained several gunshot injuries and two fractures in his right leg. He added, "Anything could have happened. We are grateful he survived."

Punjab Chief Minister's inspection team chairman Raja Abdul Hanif visited Johnson in the hospital and assured the family of justice, EWTN reported

In February, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the country's Crime Control Department (CCD) in Punjab province for pursuing a deliberate policy of staged encounters resulting in extrajudicial killings that fundamentally undermines the rule of law and constitutional protections in the province.

Citing various media reports, the HRCP documented at least 670 CCD-led encounters over the course of eight months in 2025, resulting in the deaths of 924 suspects, with two police officers killed during the same period.

“The extreme casualty imbalance — averaging more than two fatal encounters daily — combined with the uniformity of operational patterns across districts, indicates an institutionalised practice rather than isolated incidents of misconduct. The fact-finding mission has therefore called for an urgent high-level judicial inquiry into these deaths,” the HRCP stated.

The organisation documented a pervasive climate of fear among victims’ families. One family reported pressure from police officials to bury the deceased immediately and claimed they were warned that other relatives could be killed if they pursued the case further. Such intimidation, it said, constitutes criminal conduct and represents a fundamental obstruction of justice.

"The practice of police encounters as a method of crime control has a long and troubling history in Pakistan. Successive provincial governments, especially in Punjab and Sindh, have defended such actions as necessary to combat crime, militancy or systemic inefficiencies within the criminal justice system," the HRCP stated.

The organisation highlighted that Pakistani courts, civil society organisations and human rights bodies have repeatedly raised concerns regarding extrajudicial killings, the surrounding lack of accountability and violations of the right to life guaranteed under Article 9 of Pakistan's Constitution.

--IANS

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