Pakistan: 16 killed, seven injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa road accident

Islamabad, May 25 (IANS) At least 16 people were killed and seven others injured after a passenger coach heading to Swat collided with a bus parked by the roadside in Khoro Kotay Saeedabad area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, local media reported, citing information received from the rescue agencies.

The police said the passenger coach collided with a bus parked by the roadside after it faced a mechanical fault. Following the incident, the motorway police, Rescue 1122 officials and local resident rushed to the spot and shifted the injured people and bodies of the deceased to the hospital, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

According to the hospital and rescue officials, the deceased and injured have not been identified yet. However, they said that most of the victims hailed from Dir and Bajaur and were travelling to home for the Eid holidays.

On May 10, at least five people were killed and 10 others injured after a passenger van fell into a ravine in Swat's Charbagh tehsil, according to rescue officials, The News International had reported.

The rescue officials said medical teams and ambulances reached at the site of the incident after the accident was reported. They said that five people died on the spot while 10 others were injured in the accident.

Sources revealed that victims were from a family and were heading from Adu to Ganajir for a wedding ceremony when the vehicle met with the accident, apparently due to break failure, The News International reported.

On April 6, at least nine people were injured when a passenger van lost control and met with an accident in Peshawar, Dawn reported. During the same week, three people were killed and 26 others were injured after a passenger bus overturned near Punjab’s Nankana.

On March 31, a motorway police inspector, who was providing assistance after a traffic accident, was killed after being hit by a truck near the Hazara Motorway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

--IANS

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