Quetta, Nov 18 (IANS) Another civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Wednesday.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that the bullet-riddled body of 19-year-old young man Imran Abdullah was dumped in the Mand Talamb area of Kech district on November 14, nearly eight days after his enforced disappearance.

According to the BYC, Imran was working abroad to support his family and build a future for himself, but he was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on November 9.

“The killing of a 19-year-old young man following his enforced disappearance is an appalling violation of the fundamental right to life, human dignity, and protection from torture and extrajudicial execution. A young man with an entire future ahead of him was taken away from his family and returned only as a lifeless body. His family has been deprived not only of their loved one but also of their right to truth, justice, and accountability,” the rights body stated.

“What crime can justify taking a 19-year-old from his family, holding him beyond the protection of the law, and returning his body with bullet wounds? No individual or institution has the authority to deprive anyone of life without due process of law. Enforced disappearance followed by extrajudicial killing represents a grave assault on the rule of law and the most basic principles of human rights,” it added.

The BYC called on the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and the global community to break their silence and take immediate action on the deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan.

“Enforced disappearances, custodial killings, and extrajudicial executions continue to devastate Baloch families. This growing pattern of violence raises serious concerns about systematic violations of the right to life and the continued denial of justice to the Baloch population,” it noted.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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