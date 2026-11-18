Manila, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in the launch of redevelopment works at Manila's Gurdwara Khalsa Diwan on Tuesday was a “warm and meaningful gesture” that carried considerable significance for the Sikh community, a report has stated.

It noted that while the occasion may involve a formal ceremony, speeches and the renovation of an old building, its importance extends far beyond the event itself, particularly for the Sikh community and people of Indian origin across the Philippines.

The choice of venue, during PM Modi's visit to the Philippines for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, underscored how India's diplomacy extends beyond formal state engagements to connect with places where its diaspora communities come together, according to a report in Khalsa Vox.

“The gurdwara was established in 1929 by Punjabi migrants and has become an important religious and cultural centre for Indian-origin residents, keeping Punjabi traditions alive far from home. Its langar tradition serves a communal vegetarian meal to visitors irrespective of their background, an open-door practice that makes the institution a home for everyone who walks through its doors,” the report detailed.

“When a head of government stands beside such a place, he affirms that the diaspora matters to the nation's foreign policy and to its sense of itself. Trust between societies grows slowly, and institutions that have served their communities for generations hold a credibility that is hard to build any other way,” it noted.

For Sikhs living overseas, the report said, the Indian leadership's gesture of honouring a gurdwara that has served the community for nearly a century reinforces their connection with India's larger national identity.

It sends a message to younger generations that their roots and traditions matter, while also highlighting to the wider Philippine society the Sikh community's longstanding contributions. Such recognition deepened a sense of belonging and helped sustain lasting people-to-people connections, Khalsa Vox mentioned.

According to the report, PM Modi's presence in Manila served as a reminder that India's soft power is deeply rooted in the people who have taken its language, faith and cultural traditions across the world.

“Honouring that inheritance is a worthwhile step, and it sets a good example for how nations can value their diaspora. The redevelopment will mean a great deal to the families who worship and share langar there, and the gesture encourages every part of the community to see its heritage as a source of pride and connection,” it noted.

--IANS

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