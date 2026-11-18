Berlin, Nov 18 (IANS) World Sindhi Congress Chairman Lakhu Luhana on Wednesday said that the Pakistani Army's dominance has turned Balochistan into a “fascist colony”. He accused the Pakistani authorities of exploiting region's resources while intensifying repression through enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and collective punishment.

Addressing an event organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in Germany’s Hannover, Luhana alleged that Pakistan was systematically exploiting Balochistan's resources while subjecting its people to growing repression.

Rejecting the description of the situation in the province as mere “internal colonialism,” he said that the “phenomenon has changed form over time and that Balochistan is now under what he termed fascist colonialism driven by Punjabi chauvinism and the overwhelming dominance of the army.”

He claimed that politicians are not elected but employed by the Pakistani military, while the parliament and the judiciary have been “hollowed out”, describing the ruling elite as “morally bankrupt”.

Luhana said that Islamabad’s economic model rests on extracting resources from oppressed provinces and securing foreign funds by acting as a proxy.

With those external sources weakening and Pakistan’s economy under severe strain, he argued, the military’s greed has intensified, and it is now seeking to take almost everything from Balochistan and other regions, including land, minerals and water.

He cited reports of millions of acres of land being taken and mineral samples being offered for sale abroad.

Luhana linked the increased desperation of Pakistani authorities to a rise in “enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, collective punishments and pressure on relatives of activists living abroad.”

He also observed that indigenous communities in Pakistan, including Baloch, Pashtuns, Sindhis, as well as the residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), were intensifying their struggle with no other option for survival.

At the same event, Paank, the Human Rights Department of the BNM, raised concern over the alarming scale of human rights abuses in Balochistan by the Pakistani authorities, documenting 1,911 cases of enforced disappearances and 452 extrajudicial killings in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Presenting the data, Paank said that 1,355 cases of enforced disappearances and 225 extrajudicial killings were recorded in 2025. In the first six months of 2026, the organisation documented a further 556 disappearances and 227 extrajudicial killings.

Speaking at the event, Paank's Human Rights Coordinator referred to a press conference held by the Balochistan government on October 20, during which Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqat was reportedly quoted as saying that 60,000 military raids, intelligence-based operations and house searches had been carried out across Pakistan between January and October 20, 2026.

--IANS

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