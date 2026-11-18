Quetta, Nov 18 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 44 operations across several areas of Balochistan over the past few days targeting Pakistani forces that resulted in the death of 38 security personnel and injuries to dozens of others, local media reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the attacks were carried out between November 3 and 17, targeting military camps, convoys, alleged collaborators of the military and projects the organisation considers “exploitative”.

He further stated that the group employed various tactics, including ambushes, improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, drone strikes and highway blockades, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BLA said that its fighters attacked a military post in the Sand area of Nushki district, and two military vehicles at Karachi Stop in Kharan district on Tuesday. It claimed the attacks left two personnel dead in Nushki and several others dead or injured in Kharan.

The BLA also alleged that following the attack, Pakistani forces responded by firing mortar shells indiscriminately into civilian neighbourhoods in Nushki.

In a separate incident on November 16, the BLA claimed that four military vehicles were targeted in an ambush at Pathk in Basima, leaving several Pakistani personnel and members of a “death squad” dead or wounded.

According to the statement, that night an attack on members of state-backed death squads at Star Chowk in Panjgur left two dead and three others wounded.

The statement also accused members of the death squad of subsequently firing on a vehicle carrying women and children in the Tasp region, resulting in the death of a woman.

As part of the operations, the BLA said it carried out an IED attack against personnel outside New Sariab Police Station in Quetta on November 12, followed by coordinated strikes on a camp and posts near Sand and Shaheed Balach Khan Stadium in Nushki on November 13. It claimed the attacks in Nushki left two personnel dead and at least five injured.

The group also claimed that clashes in the Hajika area in Surab resulted in the deaths of more than five personnel, while an ambush in Morgand, Kalat, killed two others. It reiterated its earlier claim that a drone attack on November 14 killed two Pakistani personnel, including a senior official.

According to the BLA, its fighters seized nine commercial vehicles at three points along the Quetta–Taftan highway during blockades at Nokchah in Chagai on November 8, Pashok in Dalbandin on November 13 and Bartagzi in Dalbandin on November 15.

The BLA said its fighters seized control of an asphalt plant operated by an “exploitative company” near Nokundi on November 10 and set fire to its machinery and vehicles, while another unit reportedly took over a Levies post, detaining its personnel and confiscating weapons and equipment.

The group also claimed that its fighters ambushed a military convoy in the same area, killing three personnel and injuring more than five. The following day, it said, the BLA fighters destroyed road construction machinery at Ahora, between Lasbela and Uthal.

--IANS

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