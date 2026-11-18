Lucknow, Nov 18 (IANS) Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohammad Azam Khan was, on Wednesday, released from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Speaking to reporters, following his release from prison, Khan said: "I have only one thing to say, the same thing I have always said. A temple of education was built by a Muslim, and this is the punishment for that."

Later, talking to IANS, the veteran SP leader said: "They (BJP) troubled a person whose record is spotless. I built a temple of education, but because of being a Muslim, the governments caused massive damage to that temple of education as well. Whatever the governments did was wrong."

Khan walked out of the Ghaziabad jail after his release warrant reached the authorities, and after verification of the necessary documents and completion of legal formalities.

Azam Khan, who has been facing legal battles and jail proceedings for nearly eight years, received a warm welcome from Samajwadi Party leaders and supporters upon his release. SP President Akhilesh Yadav described it as a "victory of truth".

As soon as news of his release spread, a large crowd of supporters gathered outside the jail. When Khan emerged from the prison premises in a black car, supporters surrounded his vehicle, with chants of "Azam Khan Zindabad" echoing in the air.

His sons Abdullah Azam and Adeeb Azam also arrived to receive the former Uttar Pradesh Minister.

Adeeb Azam expressed happiness over his father's release, likening the moment to "Eid celebration" for the family and all well-wishers.

He thanked the Supreme Court and the High Court, saying that both institutions had demonstrated the importance of their constitutional powers and judicial authority.

He added, "We are not criminals."

Reacting to the development, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav said that truth had prevailed.

"Azam Khan and his family had faced continuous harassment for the past eight years...The government had crossed all limits of injustice," he alleged.

He also claimed that immediately after the High Court granted bail, the Uttar Pradesh government approached the court the very next day to prevent him from getting relief.

"Both the public and the courts are observing everything. In the coming two to three months, the people of the state would give their response to the (BJP) government," he said.

Responding to Azam Khan's release during the "PDA Rath Yatra" in Gorakhpur, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Truth has won. We have complete faith in the Judiciary. He will continue to get justice in the future as well."

--IANS

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