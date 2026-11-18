Geneva, Nov 18 (IANS) The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has expressed serious concerns over reported civilian killings, excessive use of military force, prolonged educational closures and restrictions on fundamental freedoms in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

At the Sixth Session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law organised by the United Nations at Geneva, UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri highlighted the escalating atrocities against civilians by Pakistani authorities in PoK, while calling for urgent international attention, civilian protection and an independent international fact-finding mission

He also raised alarm over the use of explosive drones, mortar shells, and sophisticated weapons against civilian populations by Pakistani forces.

Citing local sources and activists, the UKPNP said that more than 100 people have lost their lives and thousands have sustained injuries during the unrest in the occupied territory.

“Since 5 June 2026, schools, colleges and other educational institutions across Rawalakot have reportedly remained closed. Local accounts allege that Pakistani security forces have occupied educational buildings, preventing students and teachers from accessing classrooms. Internet shutdowns, suspended mobile services and communication blackouts have reportedly disrupted online education, academic research and examination preparation,” the group stated.

The UKPNP urged the UN to establish an independent international fact-finding mission to investigate alleged civilian killings, attacks on children and human rights violations in PoK.

It further called on the international body to press Pakistani authorities to withdraw security forces from the region, particularly from educational institutions, and immediately restore access to schools and colleges, as well as internet and mobile communications.

On Tuesday, Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), sharply criticised the atrocities committed by Pakistani forces against the peaceful protests and sit-ins led by the Joint Awami Action Committee in Rawalakot, Mirpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh and other areas in PoK.

He said that since 5 November 2026, unarmed civilians and innocent children have been killed and injured in Rawalakot by Pakistani security forces.

Naseem described the use of lethal force against civilians, indiscriminate firing, arbitrary arrests, and gross human rights violations as part of a broader crackdown by the Pakistani authorities in different areas of PoK since June 2026.

Last week, the UKPNP strongly condemned the reported killing of a minor girl in PoK by Pakistani security forces amid escalating unrest in the occupied territory.

Citing local reports, the group said that Ayesha Saqib, a ninth-grade student, was reportedly killed in a firing by Pakistani forces, while she was playing in the courtyard of her home in the Mutialmera area of Rawalakot in PoK. Her sister, Jawairiya Saqib, reportedly sustained critical injuries during the incident.

“Statements of concern alone cannot protect children or save innocent lives. The blood of Kashmiri children demands justice, not silence. Protect Kashmiri civilians. Stop the violence. Launch an independent international investigation without delay,” the UKPNP said.

The incident came following reports that several people, including women and children, were killed and dozens of others were seriously injured in recent days after Pakistani security forces opened fire and carried out drone strikes against peaceful protesters in Rawalakot.

--IANS

scor/as