'Recognition of India's farmer-centric policies': Padma Shri awardee hails PM Modi receiving FAO's highest honour

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), May 21 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee and progressive farmer Ramsaran Verma on Thursday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the highest honour of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the 'Agricola Medal' for 2026, and said the recognition also belongs to the country's farmers, agricultural scientists and India's farmer-centric policies.

Verma said the honour reflects the growing global recognition of India's agricultural system and the efforts being made under Prime Minister Modi's leadership to strengthen the farming sector.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu presented the prestigious award to Prime Minister Modi for his contribution towards farmers' welfare, food security, agricultural productivity and poverty alleviation.

Reacting to the development, Verma added that under the Narendra Modi government, Indian agriculture has received a new direction with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability and farmers' welfare.

He highlighted that the Indian government's welfare initiatives are benefiting the crores of people across the country.

"Under the food security system, free foodgrains are being provided to nearly 80 crore people, while more than 11 crore farmers are receiving direct financial support through the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme," he said.

The farmer from Barabanki also added that India's efforts to promote millets globally, strengthen the digital agriculture framework and encourage natural farming practices have significantly benefited farmers and enhanced India's image on the global stage.

"India's agricultural policy has now become farmer-centric and innovation-driven. This is the reason why the world is appreciating India's agricultural system and Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership," Verma said.

He added that the FAO Chief also praised India's initiatives to promote natural and regenerative farming methods and acknowledged the country's contribution in popularising nutrient-rich millets at the international level.

According to Verma, the recognition by the FAO is not only an honour for Prime Minister Modi but also for India's farming community, scientists and policymakers who have worked towards making the country self-reliant and globally respected in the agriculture sector.

--IANS

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