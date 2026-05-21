May 21, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Rights body slams demolition of civilian homes by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Rights body slams demolition of civilian homes by Pakistani forces in Balochistan (File image)

Quetta, May 21 (IANS) A leading human rights organisation on Thursday strongly condemned the demolition of civilian homes by the Pakistan Army in Balochistan's Awaran district.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that during the military operation on May 13 in the Peer Mashkai, Kallar area of Awaran, the houses of Niaz Baloch and Huzoor Bakhsh Baloch were bulldozed.

“This incident reflects the ongoing policy of collective punishment being carried out across Balochistan, where entire families are targeted through enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, harassment, and destruction of property,” the rights body noted.

According to the rights body, the Pakistani Army previously forcibly disappeared two sons of Niaz Baloch — Zaheer Niaz and Mehraj Niaz — on February 28, 2025. Later, the tortured and mutilated body of Mehraj Niaz was dumped on March 3, 2025, while Zaheer Niaz was found dead on March 26, 2025.

“Their killings were widely viewed as acts of extrajudicial execution and collective punishment against the family,” it added.

Paank called on international human rights organisations and the United Nations to take immediate notice of these grave abuses and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians, Paank on Thursday mentioned that two civilians were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces in Balochistan.

The rights body mentioned that 27-year-old student Haleem Baloch was abducted from Hub Chowki on May 17, during an early-morning raid carried out by personnel of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Rangers, and Military Intelligence.

Additionally, Kiyya Baloch, a 33-year-old driver working in the UAE, was reportedly taken from his home on April 23, 2026, by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps personnel.

Paank expressed deep concern over the continued pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where individuals are taken without legal process and families are left in fear and uncertainty.

In a separate incident, an elderly man was killed in a firing incident, allegedly by Pakistani military forces in the Drachkoh area of Kech district, on Tuesday.

Citing local sources, the Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani forces opened fire in the area, killing a resident identified as Sher Dil.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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