May 21, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

Charli XCX reveals she sleeps in her make-up

Charli XCX reveals she sleeps in her make-up

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) British actress-singer Charli XCX’s night time skincare routine is the absence of it. The actress-singer has shared that she sleeps in her make-up.

The actress-singer, 33, has confessed she doesn't bother washing her face thoroughly at night because she thinks her make-up "actually looks better" when she wakes up the next day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Coveteur.com, "I just like the things that come to me naturally. I've always just loved a black eye. Sometimes I sleep in it and I wake up and I still have the black eye”.

She further mentioned, “I actually feel like it looks better the next day. If you've been out partying and then you come home and you take it off but you leave a little bit on. I feel like it always creates really nice lines and shadows the next day”.

She went on to share more beauty tips, revealing she often depends on multi-use products, explaining, "A lip on the go is the best kind of a lip. Also (choosing) products that you can use multiple ways. A blush you can use as eyeshadow or lip you can use as blush”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Charli shared more of her top beauty tips in an interview with W magazine, revealing she likes to put hairspray on her eyebrows to help keep them tidy.

She said, "Sometimes I'll hairspray my brows, which I think is a really good one. It's probably not very good for you, but they really stay. And I guess I still don't know how to curl my eyelashes with an eyelash curler, so hopefully one day I'll learn how to do that”.

In an interview with Vogue, Charli, who was recently named an ambassador for YSL Beauty, revealed her make-up is always "intentional" even if she's barely wearing any, and she cites the looks seen in her video for new track Rock Music as an example of her favourite style.

--IANS

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