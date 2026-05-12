May 12, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Padma Shri awardee backs PM Modi's appeal, urges Swadeshi and sustainable living

Padma Shri awardee backs PM Modi's appeal, urges Swadeshi and sustainable living

Panipat, May 12 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Khemraj Sundriyal on Tuesday expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for collective public participation in national interest amid the economic fallout of the ongoing Iran-US war and rising crude oil prices, urging citizens to adopt sustainable and self-reliant practices.

Speaking to IANS, Sundriyal said he understood and deeply appreciated the Prime Minister's message, adding that every citizen should contribute towards the nation by following the suggestions made by PM Modi.

"I understand and deeply appreciate the Prime Minister's appeal. Whatever he has said about everyone, contributing together for the nation is important. We should follow Prime Minister Modi's words and act accordingly," he added.

Referring to the Prime Minister's call for reducing unnecessary fuel consumption, Sundriyal advised people to minimise the use of personal vehicles wherever possible.

"Use vehicles less -- it will benefit us as well. Firstly, fuel consumption will reduce, and secondly, pollution on the roads will decrease," he said.

The Padma Shri awardee also welcomed the emphasis on work-from-home arrangements, saying such measures could help in conserving electricity and other resources across the country.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) has also spoken about work from home. This will help reduce electricity consumption in the country," Sundriyal added.

Highlighting the importance of self-reliance and indigenous products, he appealed to the people to adopt Swadeshi practices in daily life.

"Wear Swadeshi and eat Swadeshi products," he said.

Sundriyal also stressed the need to promote environmentally friendly agricultural practices by using traditional natural resources instead of excessive chemical inputs.

"We should also practise farming using natural resources such as cow and buffalo dung, compost manure, and fertilisers made from leaves. This will help us become self-reliant," he said, while encouraging farmers to adopt natural and organic farming methods.

He concluded by saying that the Prime Minister's suggestions were aimed at strengthening the nation during challenging global circumstances and should be followed in the larger national interest.

"Whatever Prime Minister Modi has said has been in the interest of the nation, and we should follow it," Sundriyal said.

--IANS

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Padma Shri awardee backs PM Modi's appeal, urges Swadeshi and sustainable living

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