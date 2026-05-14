Arjun Radhakrishnan to play lead in Salim Ahamed's 'Left Over'

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Arjun Radhakrishnan, who portrayed former Indian President A P J Abdul Kalam in the web series, 'Rocket Boys', will next be seen playing the lead in National Award winning director Salim Ahamed's eagerly awaited film, 'Left Over'.

The film, which is being produced by Newton Cinema, will be Ahamed's fifth directorial feature.

Apart from Arjun Radhakrishnan, the film will also feature Zarin Shihab, Tanmay Dhanania, Shweta Basu Prasad and Roshan Mathew.

Written by Salim Ahamed and P. V. Shajikumar, the film will have cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan, editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, music by Christo Xavier, production design by Ashik S, sound design by Vishnu Govind, costume design by Gayathri Kishore and makeup by Salam.

For the unaware, Salim Ahamed is best known for his Malayalam film 'Adaminte Makan Abu' (Abu, Son of Adam), which won four National Film Awards and was India’s official entry to the Academy Awards.

Salim's earlier films include 'Pathemari', 'Kunjananthante Kada' and 'And the Oscar Goes To…'.

Giving out details about 'Left Over', Salim Ahamed says, “Left Over comes from silence, memory and moral urgency. It carries pain without spectacle, dignity without explanation, and a shared human experience that transcends borders. I am grateful to introduce the film to the international industry with Newton Cinema.”

Newton Cinema has announced that Left Over’s world premiere plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, the production house has made its Cannes market debut at Marché du Film with a screening of 'Mayilaa' directed by Semmalar Annam, at Lérins Cinéma Club on May 12.

The production house's Marché slate also includes 'The Gambler', directed by Prasanna Vithanage, written by Vithanage and Anushka Senanayake, and starring Roshan Mathew, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Raj, Mahendra Perera and Lakshan Abeynayake. Cinematography for this film is by Rajeev Ravi, editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, music by K and sound design by Tapas Nayak.

Newton Cinema CEO Anto Chittilappilly says, “We are building a home for auteur cinema, for filmmakers whose work carries a signature and a conscience. With LEFTOVER, MAYILAA and our upcoming slate, we aim to stand with independent filmmakers, protect difficult and necessary stories, and bring voices from the margins into world cinema.”lin National Award winning director Salim Ahamed's eagerly awaited film, 'Left Over'.

The film, which is being produced by Newton Cinema, will be Ahamed's fifth directorial feature.

Apart from Arjun Radhakrishnan, the film will also feature Zarin Shihab, Tanmay Dhanania, Shweta Basu Prasad and Roshan Mathew.

Written by Salim Ahamed and P. V. Shajikumar, the film will have cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan, editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, music by Christo Xavier, production design by Ashik S, sound design by Vishnu Govind, costume design by Gayathri Kishore and makeup by Salam.

For the unaware, Salim Ahamed is best known for his Malayalam film 'Adaminte Makan Abu' (Abu, Son of Adam), which won four National Film Awards and was India’s official entry to the Academy Awards.

Salim's earlier films include 'Pathemari', 'Kunjananthante Kada' and 'And the Oscar Goes To…'.

Giving out details about 'Left Over', Salim Ahamed says, “Left Over comes from silence, memory and moral urgency. It carries pain without spectacle, dignity without explanation, and a shared human experience that transcends borders. I am grateful to introduce the film to the international industry with Newton Cinema.”

Newton Cinema has announced that Left Over’s world premiere plans will be announced in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, the production house has made its Cannes market debut at Marché du Film with a screening of 'Mayilaa' directed by Semmalar Annam, at Lérins Cinéma Club on May 12.

The production house's Marché slate also includes 'The Gambler', directed by Prasanna Vithanage, written by Vithanage and Anushka Senanayake, and starring Roshan Mathew, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Raj, Mahendra Perera and Lakshan Abeynayake. Cinematography for this film is by Rajeev Ravi, editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, music by K and sound design by Tapas Nayak.

Newton Cinema CEO Anto Chittilappilly says, “We are building a home for auteur cinema, for filmmakers whose work carries a signature and a conscience. With LEFTOVER, MAYILAA and our upcoming slate, we aim to stand with independent filmmakers, protect difficult and necessary stories, and bring voices from the margins into world cinema.”

--IANS

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