How China chokes foreign banks

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Although foreign banks have been in China for decades, they have failed to grow and currently account for a mere 5 per cent of the country’s total banking assets, according to a media article.

When China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation in December 2001 was finalised, the promise extended to foreign financial institutions was one of gradual, meaningful integration. However, this has not taken place, the article by Dr Shalini Kumar in the UK's Asian Lite newspaper noted.

Foreign banks are allowed to function, but their growth has been checked by multiple regulators who have put in place a complex set of rules that banks find it difficult to comply with. Besides, taxes on foreign banks are higher, and they are not allowed to repatriate their profits.

The day-to-day functioning of foreign banks is monitored by three institutions: the People’s Bank of China, the National Financial Regulatory Administration, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. This means that a foreign bank is not dealing with a single regulator, but with multiple authorities at the same time. Routine activities such as lending, foreign exchange transactions, and compliance reporting fall under overlapping oversight, the article stated.

It highlights that foreign banks in China are expected to submit close to a thousand reports every year. These are not limited to annual disclosures but include daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, half-yearly and annual submissions. A typical week for a compliance team in a foreign bank involves preparing multiple filings at the same time. Daily liquidity and transaction reports may be due alongside weekly summaries and monthly statements. At the same time, banks must keep track of deadlines for half-yearly and annual submissions, which require more detailed documentation.

Delays or errors in these submissions are not treated lightly. Even a missed deadline can attract monetary penalties. This means that compliance is not just about meeting regulatory standards, but about meeting them on time, the article points out.

The financial side of the equation adds another layer of pressure. Foreign banks in China pay around 18 per cent tax to the Chinese government, along with a 6 per cent value-added tax on the interest they earn. Interest income is the core of banking. When a bank lends money, the margin it earns on that loan is its primary source of profit. Applying VAT directly to this income means that taxation cuts into the main business activity itself. For a foreign bank operating on a smaller scale compared to domestic competitors, this has a noticeable impact. Margins are tighter, and the room to expand lending or offer competitive rates is reduced. Regulatory costs and tax burdens do not operate separately. Together, they shape how much a foreign bank can realistically earn and reinvest, the article observed.

Perhaps the most significant constraint comes after profits are earned. Foreign banks are not freely allowed to transfer overseas the profits they make from interest income. Instead, they are expected to retain and reinvest those earnings within China. This changes the basic logic of operating in a foreign market, the article added.

--IANS

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