Adani Ports arm ties up with US firm Oceaneering for deepwater push

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday said its maritime subsidiary Astro Offshore has partnered with US-based engineering and applied technology company Oceaneering International Inc. to expand into ultra-deepwater and subsea operations, a major step in its global offshore growth strategy.

The agreement between the companies is aimed at tapping specialised offshore opportunities in Europe and strengthening capabilities in complex subsea engineering projects, including underwater construction, pipeline installation, inspection, and maintenance.

The move supports APSEZ’s broader ambition to build a globally diversified marine platform spanning logistics, offshore support services and deepwater infrastructure solutions.

As part of its expansion, Astro Offshore has inducted Astro Atlas, its first ultra-deepwater vessel, reinforcing its focus on building a younger, high-specification fleet with advanced operational capabilities.

APSEZ Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Gupta said that this development supports APSEZ’s ambition to build a globally diversified marine platform.

He further added that by combining Astro Offshore’s expanding high-specification fleet with Oceaneering’s deepwater engineering and ROV expertise, we are enhancing our capabilities in complex offshore operations while expanding into Europe.

Astro Offshore CEO Mark Humphreys said the addition of Astro Atlas strengthens the company’s ultra-deepwater capabilities and enables it to address a wider range of offshore requirements.

"As our largest and most capable vessel to date, she enables us to support a broader range of complex offshore operations and respond more effectively to evolving client requirements," he said

Additionally, the 97-metre DP2 multipurpose support vessel (formerly Energy Savannah) is equipped with advanced subsea systems including a 150-tonne crane, a secondary crane, a moonpool and accommodation for up to 100 personnel.

It is capable of operating in water depths exceeding 3,000 metres, the company said.

The partnership comes as APSEZ accelerates its long-term strategy to scale its marine business globally, targeting a 200-vessel fleet along with marine revenue of Rs 6,000 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 13,000 crore by FY31.

--IANS

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