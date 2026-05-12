May 12, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

Lara Dutta remembers late father on his birth anniversary: I’m sure he’s raising a glass

Lara Dutta remembers late father on his birth anniversary: I’m sure he’s raising a glass

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta decided to pay tribute to her late father on his 1st birth anniversary with a remembrance puja.

The 'Partner' actress also planted a jacaranda tree in her father's house, marking his birthday.

Lara took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of unseen photos with her dad and penned a nostalgic note remembering her father.

She wrote, "Happy 1st Heavenly Birthday to my amazing Father! He was with us for his birthday puja last year…..This year we missed and celebrated him with a remembrance puja and planted a jacaranda tree in his house. I’m sure he’s raising a glass with loved ones in heaven. A Love that transcends all. (sic)"

Lara's father, retired wing commander LK Dutta, passed away in Mumbai on May 31st last year at the age of 84.

Through a heartfelt social media post, the former Miss Universe had shared that her father battled his illness just like the true soldier he was.

The 'Bhagam Bhag' actress posted, "My wonderful, brave, fighter of a father, went quietly into the good night on the 31st of May…… He fought long and hard against an illness that debilitated him over the last few months…. He bore pain with the stoicism of a battle worn soldier and displayed a courage and willingness to beat the odds, that sometimes defied all logic….. He rewrote any concept I had of the body breaking down or succumbing to an inevitable end…."

Sharing all the things she learnt from her father, Lara added, "I learnt to debate, argue, negotiate , reason and dazzle from my father…… I also learnt to embrace my responsibilities, sometimes stoically, and hold my head up high even in the most challenging of times…… I learnt to find bliss in a packet of potato chips and a tutti frutti icecream because I knew it came with a scooter ride just for the two of us…..I learnt to be brave, I learnt to be fearless, I learnt to stand up for myself and for others, I learnt to tell a good joke, even at my own expense….. I learnt to try and be selfless…. I learnt it all from him….."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Men's Greco-Roman events conclude; women's wrestling knockout stage underway in the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026 at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya, Gonda, on Tuesday. Photo credit: WFI

Sn Open Ranking: Men's Greco-Roman concludes; women's wrestling knockout stage underway

Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans, both teams unchanged in a clash of former winners in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against GT, both teams unchanged

Derogatory remark against Prime Minister a blow to democratic decorum: CM Yogi slams SP MP

Derogatory remark against Prime Minister a blow to democratic decorum: CM Yogi slams SP MP

La Liga: Alaves face must-win clash against champions Barcelona in relegation battle (Credit: X/ Deportivo Alaves)

La Liga: Alaves face must-win clash against champions Barcelona in relegation battle

'Historic occasion': Devajit Saikia hails Himanta Sarma’s swearing-in ceremony

'Historic occasion': Devajit Saikia hails Himanta Sarma’s swearing-in ceremony

Dates for Foreign Secretary's Nepal visit to be finalised at mutual convenience: MEA

Dates for Foreign Secretary's Nepal visit to be finalised at mutual convenience: MEA

Govt committed to building cyber secure Bharat: HM Shah on MHA, RBI inking MoU to combat digital fraud

Govt committed to building cyber secure Bharat: HM Shah on MHA, RBI inking MoU to combat digital fraud

'We did not take advantage of a good start': Pakistan skipper Shan Masood after 104-run defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test at Mirpur, Dhaka. Photo credit: PCB/X

'We did not take advantage of a good start': Pakistan skipper Masood after 104-run defeat to Bangladesh

Italian Open: Rafael Jodar storms into QF, matches Djokovic feat (Credit: Italian Open/X)

Italian Open: Rafael Jodar storms into QF, matches Djokovic feat

PM Modi's appeal is not to scare the nation, says Padma Shri awardee Shashi Soni

PM Modi's appeal is not to scare the nation, says Padma Shri awardee Shashi Soni