Somerset’s Riley Meredith to miss six T20 Blast games after Australia call-up

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Somerset's plans for the start of their T20 Blast title defence have suffered a major setback after Australia selected Riley Meredith for next month’s white-ball tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The fast bowler, who returned to Taunton for a third straight Blast stint this season, will now miss Somerset’s opening six South Group matches because of international duty with Australia between May 30 and June 14.

Meredith had been expected to lead Somerset’s pace attack again after playing a central role in last year’s trophy-winning campaign. The 29-year-old was the standout bowler of the 2025 Blast, finishing as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 28 scalps in 14 appearances.

His call-up means Somerset will be without one of their biggest match-winners for a crucial early stretch of the competition, including fixtures against Hampshire, Warwickshire, Glamorgan and Gloucestershire.

Meredith is now expected to return for Somerset’s derby clash against Gloucestershire on June 26.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry acknowledged the disruption caused by the Australia selection but said the club remained supportive of Meredith’s international commitments.

"Representing your country is the highest honour that you can achieve in sport and we are obviously pleased for Riley. The current schedule of world cricket means that this kind of situation can always arise, and we will be working behind the scenes to understand all our options moving forward until Riley is available later in June," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

The Australia tour consists of three One-Day Internationals in Pakistan followed by three T20Is in Bangladesh, with the squad set to be away from the Blast for over two weeks during the tournament’s opening phase.

While Meredith’s absence is the biggest blow for Somerset, Australia’s squad announcement has also affected Gloucestershire, with all-rounder Liam Scott unavailable for the same period.

Scott, who had signed up for the Blast and two County Championship fixtures, will miss Gloucestershire’s opening T20 matches against Warwickshire, Glamorgan, Northamptonshire, Yorkshire, Somerset and Worcestershire, in addition to the Championship game against Northamptonshire beginning on June 12.

The 25-year-old is expected to return in time for Gloucestershire’s County Championship meeting with Worcestershire on June 19.

--IANS

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