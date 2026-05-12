May 12, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Vishal lauds TN CM Vijay's move to shut down 717 wine shops in state

Vishal lauds TN CM Vijay's move to shut 717 wine shops (Photo Credit: Vishal/X)

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) Lauding newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, for his decision to shut down 717 wine shops in the state, actor Vishal on Tuesday said that he saluted Vijay and his government.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a post to congratulate the newly elected Chief Minister, Vishal wrote, "Kudos to you, whistles to you. Hats off to you. Dear CM Joseph Vijay avargal. Thank you for the announcement to close 717 wine shops, especially the ones near schools."

Expressing his admiration for the decision by saying, "What a move!", the actor and producer went on to say, "So many girl children have been facing harassment. Especially, the one I know in RK Nagar where a girl student was complaining of having to go through the stress crossing the TASMAC store and reaching home everyday. She and so many of the common public will hail you and your decision."

Vishal went on to say that the decision of the CM had brought a smile on so many faces including his. "God bless you dearest #vijay. #thalapathyvijay #CMjosephvijay . I salute you and your government today. @TVKVijayHQ @actorvijay," he wrote.

It may be recalled that Vishal had earlier congratulated actor Vijay soon after he took oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

Taking to his social media timelines to congratulate Vijay, Vishal wrote, "Congratulations to our honourable chief minister #ThalapathyVijay as I always love to call him for taking oath as the next chief minister of #TamilNadu and so happy to see a personality from our fraternity to lead the government. Best wishes to all the elected MLAs and future ministers. May this be the golden era of our state."

He then went on to add, Dear #CM Vijay sir, proud to add sir to the person I know for the last 32 years. Requesting you for the following. As a voter, would like to see you taking stock of the lady/woman constables who stand in the heat unnecessarily when a CM leaves his/her house to go to the secretariat. Request you to provide them mobile toilets."

He added, "Yes, there are promises to be met. But the basics like mending roads, which has been the same (for the) last 30 years with water logging, making sure the elusive storm water drains come into existence and also the list as common man goes on. But yes, these can be attented to which will make a mark which no leader has attended to till date. God bless you with abundant positivity and strength to handle all that comes your way to do good for the public. (sic)"

--IANS

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