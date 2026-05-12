Sonakshi Sinha says 'System' reflects the society and its relationship with law

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has said that her upcoming streaming movie 'System' reflects the society that we live in. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday, and it showcases Sonakshi essaying a lawyer in riveting courtroom set-up.

The gripping courtroom thriller challenges a system where power defines the truth. It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and it captures the universal themes of ambition, revenge, fight for justice, and moral ethics.

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays Neha, an ambitious public prosecutor, shared, “Playing this character has been deeply rewarding. I’m always drawn to stories that challenge me as an actor, and Prime Video has given me the opportunity to explore diverse genres and themes, from 'Dahaad' to now 'System'. This original movie is more than just a legal drama; it reflects the society we live in, where justice can sometimes be as divided as the social structures around us. Ashwiny’s clear vision helped me bring out my best and I’m excited to see how audiences respond when 'System' premieres".

The trailer for System opens with Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (played by Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm. To pull it off, she recruits Sarika (played by Jyotika), a street-smart courtroom stenographer, who secretly harbors motives of her own. What follows is a fast-moving glimpse into intense courtroom battles, messy relationships, and some powerful moments.

Jyotika, who essays the role of Sarika, a courtroom stenographer, said, “Portraying such a layered character in System was both exciting and challenging. The film explores the contrasts of modern India, where privilege and inequality co-exist. Ashwiny brings a clear and engaging vision to the story, from well-developed characters to realistic settings. Being part of a Prime Original movie has been a great experience. Prime Video is known for sharing meaningful stories with audiences across India and globally, and I am certain 'System' will resonate with everyone".

The film is written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial. The film also stars Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Sengupta.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “I believe there are innumerable stories that surround us but bringing them to life on screen authentically and creatively, is tough. I love to challenge myself and that’s why 'System' came into existence. I am thrilled that Prime Video believed in my vision for this intriguing story about how justice can feel different depending on where you stand in society. With Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, two powerful women protagonists at the heart of the narrative, I am confident that this original movie will not only entertain but also spark cultural conversations among viewers in India and around the world”.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' will drop on May 22 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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